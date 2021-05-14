Weather on go: The Borderland remains under a Weather Authority Alert

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – The area may see more period of strong winds, this comes as chances for isolated storms and temperatures.

As storms move through, winds may pick up to 20-30 mph periods at a time.

More chances for rain are in our forecast Friday as moisture in the air increases and temperatures continue to rise.

Temperatures will stay above normal Friday into the weekend with temperature highs nearing the upper 80s and lower 90s.

come the start of next week a small cooldown with winds will drop temperatures near average.

Highs will remain in the 80s near normal for the rest of the following week.