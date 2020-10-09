Weather in the go: Temperatures are expected to break records in the Borderland

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Warm and dry air continues to flow throughout the Borderland, favoring record breaking heat in the area.

Our forecast shows the Borderland expecting Friday afternoon highs nearing the mid-90s. If El Paso reaches its expected high of 93 degrees, it will surpass its previous record set on this date of 91 degrees set n 1996.

Temperature highs will remain in the 90s until Saturday with a weak cold-front cooling down the Borderland into the upper 80s for the start of next week.

Along with a small cooldown the weak system will provide the area with breezy to windy conditions. The windiest days expecting to be Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will remain above average until the end of next week.

Thursday into Friday of next week, a stronger cold-front will move into the region, cooling the Borderland nearly 10 degrees, with highs dropping into the upper 70s.