Weather on the go: Triple digits return to the Borderland

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Temperatures will rise to above average highs in the Borderland Wednesday afternoon. Drier and Warmer conditions will last into Thursday, with little to no chances for thunderstorms and near record temperatures.

A strong high-pressure system west of the Borderland that is providing 110°+ temperatures will effect Southern New Mexico and West Texas.

El Paso is expected to see its first day of the week reaching triple-digits with an expected high of 101° and should increase to 105° by Thursday.

Due to the system drier conditions will keep rain chances at a low 10% Wednesday with limited areas expected to see little to some precipitation, chances dropping even more into Thursday.

Friday an upper flow will provide the area with much needed moisture that will bring back rain chances for the weekend. Rain chances will remain for the following week.