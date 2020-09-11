Weather on the go: Temperatures will warm-up into the weekend

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Calm weather and warmer conditions are expected in the Borderland this afternoon. This comes after the Borderland saw a 40-degree cool-down Tuesday into Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to finally raise over 60 degrees in the Borderland. Temperature highs will rise to the 70’s and 80s.

This warming trend will last into the weekend with temperatures expected to reach normal by Sunday with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Rain chances remain in the forecast for the area but will stay low at 10% leaving the majority of the Borderland dry.

Drier conditions will continue into the following work week with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.