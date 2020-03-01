Weather on the go: Cloudy & windy conditions will continue into the night

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Cloudier skies will persist throughout tonight as plenty of Pacific clouds move in from Baja California with breezy winds.

Winds Sunday have stayed below wind advisory, but winds will stay around 10-20 mph into the night.

Temperatures will remain above average Sunday night into Monday morning.

Monday winds will calm down and highs are expected to reach the upper 60’s.

Monday afternoon an low-pressure system from the Pacific will pull moisture into the area as well as cooler temperatures. This will bring chances for rain that will increase on Tuesday.

Monday into Tuesday temperatures will drop near 10° into the upper 50’s. This will also be the day the Borderland has the best chances to see precipitation of 50%.

Drier and warmer conditions will return by the end of the week with temperatures in the 70’s by next weekend.