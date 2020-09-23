Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible record highs this week

El Paso registered 94° at the airport Tuesday afternoon, staying just 2° shy from record heat.

In fact, as the high pressure system continues to take over the Borderland area, afternoon highs are expected to hit or near record highs this week. More specifically, Friday through Sunday.

A cold front is expected to move in next week and cool afternoon highs to the mid 80s by Wednesday.

The cold front is expected to produce strong winds along with rain chances Wednesday and Thursday of next week!

