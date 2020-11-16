Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible record highs during the third week of November

El Paso saw pleasant weather Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s and calm winds.

This weather pattern will continue through much of next week, with one exception: the heat.

Afternoon highs are expected to top out in the low 80s Wednesday through Friday.

This would either match or break record heat each day.

A cold front is expected to arrive Sunday, helping afternoon highs cool to the low 70s Sunday and low 60s Monday and Tuesday of the following workweek.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.