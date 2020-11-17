Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible record heat Wednesday-Friday

El Paso temperatures stayed above average Monday afternoon, with an official high of 77 degrees, staying 5 degrees shy from the record high of 82 degrees set in 1981.

We expect to soon set new record highs this week.

A high pressure system has settled over the region, allowing for some very warm afternoon highs Wednesday through Saturday.

Afternoon highs are expected to match or break the record high Wednesday through Friday.

A cold front will then move through the area Sunday, cooling afternoon highs to the upper 60s Sunday, low 60s Monday and mid to upper 60s Tuesday through Wednesday of the following workweek.

