Weather on the go: Warming temperatures and cloudy conditions

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Weather conditions will be very similar to what the Borderland saw Monday. This comes as moisture lingers in the area for another day before completely drying out.

Temperatures will begin to warm into Tuesday afternoon however, will stay below-average. Highs will remain in the low to mid-80s.

Light scattered showers are expected into the end of the day. Best chances for precipitation will be in the mountainous areas.

Drier conditions will begin Wednesday with a warming trend, temperatures will near normal with several days in the week expecting to be a few degrees above average.

Winds will remain calm with speeds staying between 5-15 mph.