Weather on the go: Warm and dry weather will continue for Friday before a big cooldown next week

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Warm and dry conditions will continue for Friday in the Borderland. The region will continue to see the effects of a high pressure system currently in the west. This will allow us to see temperatures near triple digits.

The region will see highs in the upper 90’s with El Paso expecting to com close to 100°. If El Paso surpasses its expected high of 99°, it’s possible we will see a match in record highs.

Above average conditions will last into the start of next week.

Moisture will move into the Borderland Saturday with cooler air. Rain chances are expected for Saturday, however temperatures will not reach normal highs.

Tuesday night an artic cold-front will move south. The Canadian air will provide us with our first big drop in temperatures since early spring.

Highs will drop nearly 20 degrees from the 90’s Tuesday and into the 70’s come Wednesday.

Along with the cold-front we will see lows drop into the 50’s.

Along with the chill we will see a jump in rain chances.