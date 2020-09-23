Weather on the go: Temperatures being to rise as they near record highs

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Temperature highs will continue to rise to above-average conditions this afternoon. The average highs for this time of year are 87-88 degrees however today’s forecast expects temperatures to reach the mid 90s.

Moisture will push in the Borderlands direction as it moves south of Colorado. This moisture will allow slim chances for showers and isolated storms.

The cities that can expect to see the best chances for precipitation are those north of our designated area, such as: T or C, Cloudcroft, Ruidoso, and Alamogordo.

Conditions will remain mostly dry and calm in El Paso and Las Cruces.

Temperatures will continue to inch closer to record highs throughout the week with highs forecasting to reach the upper 90s by Friday and into the weekend,

The Borderland can expect to see temperatures 5-10 degrees above average for the rest of this week.

A backdoor cold front will move into the region by mid-week of next week. This will help the area see a cool down into near average highs.