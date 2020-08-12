Weather on the go: Record-breaking temperatures expected while the Borderland stays under a Weather Authority Alert

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– The Borderland remains under a Weather Authority Alert this Wednesday as temperatures are expected to rise to record-breaking temperatures.

The heatwave coming from the high pressure system parked over the southwest will continue to interrupt our monsoon season, limiting rain chances in the Borderland.

El Pasoans can expect a temperature high at 105 ° which will surpass its previous record of 101° set in 2016.

Las Cruces will see temperatures rise to highs near 103°, surpassing its previous record of 101° set in 1993.

Temperatures will remain between 100° to 105° for the following three days.

The system will begin to move west near the end of the weekend. This will allow moisture to flow in to the region, providing better chances for rain and thunderstorms for the afternoon to evening hours.

With the departure of the system, temperatures will near normal but will remain above average with highs in the upper 90’s for the start of next week.