El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Hot and dry conditions will continue into the weekend as the high-pressure ridge remains in place. Temperature highs for Friday afternoon will reach between 100°-105° in El Paso and Las Cruces.

After three weeks of dominating the area, the high-pressure system that has brought above-average heat to the Borderland will finally make its departure from the southwest.

This will allow temperatures to drop slowly into the start of the following work week.

Highs will remain in the triple-digits Friday through Sunday and should finally drop back into the upper 90’s come Monday.

Monsoonal moisture will deepen into the area following the departure of the high-pressure system, allowing for rain chances beginning Sunday and lasting into the start of next week.

Another high-pressure ridge will then move into our area, providing us with more above-average high’s however, it is not expected to be as strong.