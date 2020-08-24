Weather on the go: Below triple-digit temperatures are expected for the start of the week

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– A high-pressure system will continue to bring warmer than normal conditions for the workweek. The Borderland is expected to see its first temperature high in five days, stay under 100°.

So far the Borderland has seen a total of 51 days of triple-digit heat and counting. El Paso should see a relief from the triple digit heat until midweek.

Highs Monday throughout the region will remain between 95°-98°, nearly four to five degrees below Sunday’s high.

Moisture will remain Monday afternoon, allowing for chances of rain.

Triple-digit temperature will return by the end of the week with drier conditions.

Monsoonal moisture will start to flow into the area once again as we enter the weekend. This will increase rain chances into the start of the following workweek.