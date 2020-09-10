Weather Authotity Alert: Cool tempereatures 40 degrees below average remain in the forecast

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– The Borderland will continue to see the effects of the Canadian air wave that brought a strong dip in temperatures into Wednesday.

Temperature highs will remain in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s for Thursday.

Cloudy conditions will continue to take over the skies with slight chances of rain throughout the day. Isolated showers and possible storms are to be expected in the earlier and later part of the day with calm conditions at noon.

Winds will be much calmer Thursday than what was seen Wednesday with speeds reaching 5-15 mph.

Temperature lows for Thursday night will once again be expected to drop into the 50s.

The regions temperatures will rise back into the 80s by Friday but will remain below-average until the weekend.

Rain chances will stick in the forecast for the next four days before the region begins to dry out into the start of next week.