Weather Authority Alert: Wind Advisory in effect today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Windy conditions are expected across the borderland this afternoon as a winter storm makes its way into the area.

Today, a Wind Advisory will go into effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. for areas in El Paso, Las Cruces, Alamogordo, and Deming.

Winds will come from the west southwest at 25-35 mph and gusts at 45-50 mph. It looks as if peak winds will come between Noon and 4 p.m.

Make sure to tie down all of your outdoor decor and trash bins to avoid anything from blowing away.

This storm system will, also, increase a slight rain chances for the Sun City especially from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

As for afternoon highs, we are expecting to see one more day in the mid to upper 60s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 68°, which is 7° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 67°, which is 5° above average.

As for tomorrow, an associated cold front with this Winter storm will drop afternoon highs nearly 20°.

Forecast highs will to return to the 40s and become nearly 15° below average.

Freezing overnight lows will, also, be an issue until Thursday morning.

By tomorrow, we will see rain chances return to the forecast as well. Rain chances will stay in the forecast until Wednesday.

Drier and warmer conditions return to the borderland by the end of the workweek.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.

A KTSM 9 News Weather Authority Alert is issued whenever a severe weather event is expected which could disrupt and impact Borderland residents. Details on how to take action, timing of the weather event and the areas affected will be provided every time an alert is issued.