Weather Authority Alert: Thunderstorms expected Tuesday & cold drop later in the week.

El Paso, TX (KTSM) - The Borderland continues to stay under a Weather Authority Alert for Tuesday.

During the AM hours of Tuesday, scattered showers are forecasted for the majority of our region.

West Texas is expecting to see our first thunderstorms of the year in the afternoon to evening hours of Tuesday.

This is due to a strong Pacific low-pressure system heading our way. The system will not just be bringing moisture causing us to see rain but a firm cold front and high winds.

Tuesdays high is 70° but it is not expected to last very long as we will drop into the '40s in our early evening hours.

Wind speeds are another large factor that we will be seeing today.

Noontime on Tuesday we are expected to reach 20mph winds and they will rise fast to 37 mph by 2 pm. Wind gusts are predicted to reach 45 mph.

Showers will continue on into Wednesday morning before they clear out. Winds, however, are going to be gaining strength. Windspeeds will reach between 35-45 mph as wind gusts will top at 65-70 mph, higher than any we have seen in the Borderland this year.

A backdoor cold front is going to make its way in the region by the end of the week dropping us into the low to mid-'50s by Friday.