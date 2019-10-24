Weather Authority Alert: Strong cold front arrives today, 15°-20° below average days ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A strong cold front dragging in cold Canadian air will arrive today and drop temperatures drastically today and tomorrow.

We are under a Weather Authority Alert because of the major temperature drop we will see today, tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night.

Today we are expecting to see the arrival of our cold front.

Morning temperatures will not be as chilly since our front won’t come in around 11 a.m.

This means forecast highs across the borderland will be in the 60s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 68° which is nearly 10° below average and a 12° drop from yesterday’s high of 80°.

With the arrival of the cold front, winds will pick up as they come from the northeast at 15-25 mph and gusts 30 mph.

This will make our “feels-like” temperatures even cooler, so don’t forget to layer up before heading out the door this morning.

The colder air will really be apparent tonight as overnight lows will be in the 30s. This will be the coldest night we have seen so far this Fall season, so make sure to bundle up!

Don’t forget your “three p’s”. Protect your pipes ahead of the colder temperatures, and bring your plants and pets inside.

Make sure to take a heavy jacket with your Friday morning, as you will feel the coldest temperatures and conditions as you leave the house for your Friday commute.

As for tomorrow, the bulk of the cold air from the front will move in. This will drop forecast highs to the 50s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 59° for Friday. This would put us nearly 20° below average. This would also mean that we could see an over 20° drop in our temperatures since Wednesday.

Winds will be calmer throughout the day tomorrow.

But, overnight lows are expected to be back in the 30s tomorrow night.

This means that you will wake up to, yet, another cold morning on Saturday. Forecast highs on Saturday look to be in the mid to upper 60s.

By Sunday it looks like we will start to warm back up into the mid to upper 70s.

Our next cold front will come in Sunday into Monday, and we will see another major temperature drop.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.