El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Triple-digit temperatures will return Friday afternoon, expecting to near a record high in the Borderland. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Friday beginning at 9 am to 9 pm.

The high-pressure system that has continued to bring high heat into the region will allow the above-average conditions to persist into the weekend.

El Paso and Las Cruces can expect temperature highs between 100° to 105°.

Temperatures should start to drop below triple-digits come Monday as a weak cold-front enters the area.

Rain chances will start to increase Friday afternoon, this will last throughout the weekend before drying out into the start of the following work week.

The best chances to see precipitation is during the afternoon to later evening hours of Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will remain above-average for next week.