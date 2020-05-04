Monday Weather on the go: Near record highs today, multiple cold fronts this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will experience another hot and near record high day today, but changes will come in later this week.

Another hot day is expected as most borderland areas will return to the 90s this afternoon.

In El Paso we are forecasting a high of 96°, which is 12° above average.

Today’s record high is 98°, which was set back in 1947. So, today’s forecast high would be only 2° shy of today’s record high.

In Las Cruces we are forecasting a high of 93°, which is 9° above average.

Today’s record high is 94°, which was set back in 2000. So, today’s forecast high would only be 1° shy of matching today’s record high.

Winds will be light as they come from the west at 10-15 mph.

By tomorrow, a backdoor cold front will come into the area. This will drop highs nearly 10° and back to the mid and upper 80s.

Temperatures will still run slightly above average after this cold front comes into the area.

Winds will kick up as this front makes its way into the area at 15-25 mph.

Make sure to plan any outdoor activities early in the day, since the warmest hours will be between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

By Wednesday, highs will rebound quickly into the 90s and above average.

In fact, by Thursday El Paso could see its first 100° day of the year. Forecast highs will come very close to the triple digit mark in most borderland areas.

If El Paso reaches 100° on Thursday, this would be the earliest the city has recorded a triple digit day beating out the current record by only one day.

Our next backdoor cold front will come in on Friday and will drop highs back to the 80s into the weekend.

This front will drag moisture in with it and increase rain and storm chances into the weekend.

Severe storms don’t look to be an issue, but this is something that we will keep an eye on as time draws closer.

