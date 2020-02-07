Friday: Warmer temperatures lead the Borderland to seasonal conditions

Warmer conditions are in our forecast Friday into the weekend as an upper high-pressure system forms above the southwest. The system will keep the region dry with clear skies.

Friday’s highs round the Borderland will reach temperatures in the low 60’s. Calm westerly winds will stay between 5-10 mph.

The high-pressure system will keep conditions calm over the weekend and will continue our warming trend until Sunday with temperatures reaching the high 60’s and flirting with the chances to reach the 70’s . Winds will remain between five to 15 mph coming in from the west.

This weekend a new winter storm system will be pushing south from Alaska and Canada. Saturday the system will reach the Washington and Oregon area producing snow, low temperatures and heavy rains.

Sunday California will start to see the effects of this system, and winds will help push moisture our way.

Monday the system will arrive in our region. This will cause a cool down in temperatures, dropping us into the mid to low 50’s by Tuesday and Wednesday. The storm system will also bring us our next chances for rain starting Monday night strengthening in to Tuesday and Wednesday before drying out Thursday afternoon.