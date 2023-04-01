EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’ll continue to see above average temperatures on Sunday with some breezy conditions, but stronger winds will move in with a system on Monday.

You can expect a pleasant Sunday with a high of 84 degrees in El Paso and 82 in Las Cruces.

Overnight lows will be in upper 40s and lower 50s.

We will continue to experience breezy conditions on Sunday with winds reaching up to 25 mph.

A system will bring stronger winds to the borderland on Monday, with winds from 20 to 30mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

Temperatures will still be above average on Monday, but will cool down on Tuesday to upper 60s.

Winds will be a bit stronger on Tuesday with gusts around 45 mph.

Expect blowing dust both Monday and Tuesday.

We will be back to temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday and continue to be warm until the end of next week.

