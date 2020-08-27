Exclusive 9 day: Record heat this Friday and Saturday

El Paso managed to stay below triple digits Wednesday, but record heat is in the forecast for this weekend.

The high pressure system that has kept afternoon highs above average, will warm us to record heat Friday and Saturday.

As of now, moisture from Hurricane Laura is not expected to impact the Borderland area, and it is thanks to that stubborn high pressure over the region.

Rain chances are expected to return Sunday as that high pressure begins to move west, allowing for moisture to flow back into our area.

Afternoon highs are expected to drop to the mid to low 90s Wednesday through Friday of next week.

