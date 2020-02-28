Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions this Sunday

Our warming trend will continue, as a high pressure system has taken over our Borderland area.

This means highs warming to the 70s this weekend and calm winds Friday through Saturday.

Our next cold front arrives on the first day of March, which is Sunday, producing windy conditions that afternoon, and a slight chance of rain Monday afternoon.

The next cold front moves in Tuesday, cooling us down to the upper 50s and producing more strong winds.

Afternoon highs will slowly warm back up to the 60s Wednesday through the rest of the workweek.