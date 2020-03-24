Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions continue this week

A windy day for the Borderland as we kicked off the start of the work week.

El Paso is expecting breezy conditions for the next few days.

Expect 10-20 mph winds Tuesday and Wednesday this week, before a cold front arrives and produces windy conditions Thursday and Friday.

This cold front is not only producing windy conditions, but it is also bringing cooler air, dropping our afternoon highs to the low 70s and upper 60s Friday and Saturday respectively.

A high pressure system is going to momentarily warm us up Wednesday and Thursday, bringing us close to record highs both days.

Saturday and Sunday of this weekend is expected to be quite pleasant weather-wise.