Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances return this weekend.

After record breaking rainfall, and what has turned out to be one of the top 10 wettest months of March on record so far, we will see dry conditions take over.

Going back to the wet start to the month, here are some numbers for you:

Rainfall almanac for Wednesday 03/04/2020.

Pretty impressive rainfall amounts from Tuesday’s unusual weather system for the month of March.

Warming and drying trend will kick in and allow us to warm up Thursday through Saturday.

Our next system arrives Sunday, producing a 20% chance of possible showers, with highs in the low 60s.

We will soon begin to warm up once again Monday through much of next week.