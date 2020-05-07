Exclusive 9 day forecast: Hottest day of the year so far is approaching

El Paso is expected to see its first 100 degree day Thursday, which would break two records: The record high for that day, which is 99 degrees set in 2009, and the earliest 100 degrees in El Paso history.

The good news is we won’t see this heat sticking around for too long.

A strong backdoor cold front will move in and drop afternoon highs to the 80 degree mark Friday afternoon. That would be a 20 degree drop from one day to the next.

The cold front is also expected to create strong winds of 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

Limited moisture will flow into our area this weekend, which is expected to increase our rain chances Sunday, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Highs are expected to warm up to the low 90s Tuesday through much of next week.