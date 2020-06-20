Exclusive 9 day forecast: Hot Father’s Day weekend

Get ready for a hot Father’s Day weekend as highs begin to hit triple digits.

A high pressure system has taken hold of our region, which has warmed up afternoon highs close to the century mark.

Starting Sunday, highs will hit triple digits and stay in the 100s for possibly the next 8 consecutive days.

What could break the triple digit streak before then is a cold front that will enter the area next Tuesday morning, sparking storm chances, and cooling afternoon highs slightly.

Storm chances will increase Tuesday through Thursday, with possible severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

This cold front could cool El Paso to the upper 90s Wednesday if we have cold enough air filter in, but for now, I am calling for 8 consecutive days of triple digit heat starting on Sunday.

By the way, our summer season will officially start this Saturday, as we celebrate the Summer Solstice.

The Summer Solstice is when the Earth is tilted toward the sun, producing the longest day and shortest night of the year.

Have a safe Summer Solstice, a Happy Father’s Day and a wonderful weekend!