Exclusive 9 day forecast: Fall weather returns after record breaking heat

El Paso set a new record high of 98° Friday afternoon and the record heat is far from over.

More record highs expected Saturday and Sunday as a high pressure continues to settle over our area.

But it’s not just record heat we expect to hit. We may come close to matching the record cool high Monday afternoon.

There is a strong backdoor cold front that is expected to arrive Sunday night into Monday morning, producing strong winds and a more than 20 degree drop in temperatures.

The coolest afternoon high we have seen in El Paso on Sept, 28th is 72 degrees set back in 1979.

As of right now, the Weather Authority is forecasting a high in the mid 70s, but this could change as the backdoor cold front continues to move our way. There is a slight chance we could match the cool high record of 72 degrees.

Winds are expected to be near 30+mph Sunday night into Monday morning.

There will be a slight warm up Wednesday through much of next week.

