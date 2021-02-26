Exclusive 9 day forecast: Breezy weekend; cool start to next week

El Paso is expecting to see breezy conditions Saturday and Sunday, as the next storm system tracks our way.

Forecast for 02/26/2021

This cold front is expected to drop temperatures to the upper 50s Monday.

The cool weather won’t last too long as temperatures are expected to quickly rebound to the 70s Wednesday, as the next storm system increases rain chances for the region.

El Paso expects windy conditions Wednesday and Thursday, along with a 20% chance for rain Wednesday afternoon.

As it stands, we expect steady rainfall throughout the afternoon. We will have a better idea as we get closer to the weather event.

Temperatures are expected to warm to the upper 70s by next weekend.

