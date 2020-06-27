Exclusive 9 day forecast: Beautiful weekend in the forecast

We are still expecting a hot and humid weekend, although, highs are expected to stay away from triple digit heat.

A high pressure system will continue to take hold of the region and allow for hot weather Saturday, as highs are expected to flirt with the century mark.

Afternoon highs will then dip to seasonal temperatures starting Sunday through Wednesday of next week, as this high pressure system begins to weaken.

Rain chances are expected to return Friday of next week, as highs begin to climb back to triple digit heat.

Stay cool and hydrated this weekend.