Exclusive 9 day forecast: Backdoor cold front arrives Wednesday

Get ready for strong winds!

A backdoor cold front is expected to arrive Wednesday morning, producing strong winds.

A wind advisory has been issued starting at 4 a.m. Wednesday lasting through noon.

This means winds are expected to peak at 35 mph and gust up to 45 mph, with the strongest winds on the west side.

A high pressure system will take over Thursday, warming us close to record highs.

Friday is expected to be the day El Paso potentially sees the first 100 degree mark of the year.

If El Paso does warm up to 100 degrees, that would be the earliest triple digit high ever recorded.