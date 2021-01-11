El Paso topped out in the mid 40s Monday afternoon, marking the second day where afternoon highs stayed more than 10 degrees below average.
A high pressure system has taken over, which is expected to create a slow warming trend.
Afternoon highs are expected to warm to seasonal Wednesday and to the mid 60s Thursday, before nearing the upper 60s this weekend.
Our next significant cold front is expected next Tuesday, when we expect to see strong winds and cooler weather.
Stay weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- El Paso Fired Department mourns death of retired lieutenant, says death related to COVID-19
- El Paso City Council Rep. seeks action for law enforcement officers on COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Another cold day, before highs near the upper 60s
- Dan Quinn agrees to terms as Cowboys’ defensive coordinator
- Horned DC protester appears in court after fasting since arrest, mom says he eats strict organic diet