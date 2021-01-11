Exclusive 9 day forecast: Another cold day, before highs near the upper 60s

El Paso topped out in the mid 40s Monday afternoon, marking the second day where afternoon highs stayed more than 10 degrees below average.

A high pressure system has taken over, which is expected to create a slow warming trend.

Afternoon highs are expected to warm to seasonal Wednesday and to the mid 60s Thursday, before nearing the upper 60s this weekend.

Our next significant cold front is expected next Tuesday, when we expect to see strong winds and cooler weather.

Forecast for 01/11/2021

