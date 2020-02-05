Weather Authority Alert: Winter Weather Advisory, morning snow, and highs in the 40s today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place as our Winter storm will continue to pass over the borderland this morning.

A Winter Storm Advisory will be in effect until 11 a.m. this morning. This means that we could see total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

This will create possible dangerous driving conditions with the chance of slick roadways and reduced visibility. Road closures will be possible throughout the morning, so stay with KTSM for updates.

As for our snow chances this morning, we are seeing our storm system right over the borderland this morning. It looks like we will see our best snow chances until 6 a.m.

Click here for a list of delays and closures across the borderland.

After that, snow chances will taper off across most borderland areas and will stay to the far East, especially near Culberson County.

This Winter Storm will make for a below average and Winter-like day across the area.

The borderland us waking up to morning lows in the teens and 20s.

Remember to keep your “four p’s” in mind which are:

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop .

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop . Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard free

Forecast highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 44°, which is 16° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 40°, which is 22° below average.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the East at 10-15 mph in the morning.

This means that wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s across the borderland today, so bundle up!

As for tomorrow, we look to see drier conditions with forecast highs returning to the 50s, and staying slightly below average.

Looking ahead, the weekend will stay dry and warmer temperatures in the upper 60s will return.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.

A KTSM 9 News Weather Authority Alert is issued whenever a severe weather event is expected which could disrupt and impact Borderland residents. Details on how to take action, timing of the weather event and the areas affected will be provided every time an alert is issued.