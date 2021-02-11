Weather Authority Alert: Winter storm system slowly tracking our way

The forecast continues to change as the winter storm system is taking its sweet time tracking our way.

Forecast for 02/11/2021

The storm system is expected to arrive late Sunday afternoon, narrowing our window for possible snow. Here is what it looks like as of Thursday night:

This forecast will continue to change, as we get closer to the weather event.

Rain chances are increasing during the day on Sunday, while snow chances are dwindling in the evening hours.

The biggest threat, as of Thursday night, is expected to be black ice Sunday night into Monday morning.

Overnight lows are expected to drop to the low 20s Sunday into Monday, which is expected to freeze whatever water is on the ground.

Temperatures will slowly warm Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain chances returning to the forecast once again.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.