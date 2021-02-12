Weather Authority Alert: Winter Storm nears the Borderland with increasing chances for rain and snow

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Moisture will enter the Borderland Friday afternoon bringing slight chances for rain showers. This comes just before a strong artic system makes its arrival in the southwest.

Temperatures will remain warmer than normal but closer to seasonal than the Borderland has seen in the past few days as highs are not expected to reach the 70s.

Winds will remain calm with winds moving at speeds of 5-10 mph.

Chances for rain will enter the forecast Friday at 10 percent as moisture moves into the area from the northwest.

Saturday breezy conditions will start to effect the Borderland as the anticipated artic front moves south entering the Borderland.

The system will have temperature highs plummet from the 60s to the 40s by Valentine’s Day.

Along with the large drop in temperatures, rain and chances to see snow will increase for Sunday with 50 percent of the area seeing precipitation.

Temperatures will dip into the teens Sunday night providing a hard freeze. This will allow for ice to form on roads causing dangerous driving conditions.

Highs will remain below average until the end of the work week.

Chances for rain will finally clear out by Friday of next week.