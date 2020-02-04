Weather Authority Alert: Winter conditions making a comeback today and tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Two cold fronts are expected to arrive to the borderland within the next 24 hours.

Today, we are tracking the arrival of our first cold front that will come in from the West this morning.

This Pacific front is expected to drop forecast highs to the upper 40s and lower 50s across the borderland.

In fact, forecast highs this afternoon look to run around 10°-20° below average.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 51°, which is 10° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 50°, which is 12° below average.

Winds will be breezy in the morning as they come from the West at 15-20 mph and gusts at 30-35 mph.

We will keep a 20% chance of showers in the forecast throughout the day, especially between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and once again overnight.

As for tonight, we are tracking another cold front to come into the borderland.

This backdoor cold front will bring enough cold air in from the east to contribute to freezing temperatures returning tonight.

Remember to keep your “four p’s” in mind which are:

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop .

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop . Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard free

The mix of freezing temperatures and rain chances means we could see the possibility of snowfall tonight into Wednesday morning.

In fact, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect on Tuesday at 11 p.m. until Wednesday at 11 a.m.

This means that roadways will be slick and maybe even icy Wednesday morning.

Forecast highs will drop to the 30s and 40s across the borderland on Wednesday, and could possibly be the coldest day we have seen so far this Winter season!

Rain and snow mix chances are possible Wednesday morning as well.

By Friday and into the weekend, we are expecting to dry up and warm back up into above average temperatures.

For tips on what to do when cold and winter-like conditions return click here.

