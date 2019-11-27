Weather Authority Alert: Widespread rain chances and mountain snow possible

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Mositure from the south will increase widespread rain chances across the borderland, with some areas in higher evelations expecting snow.

Today, we will see a strong low pressure system over California and another one by Baja California.

These system will allow for more moisture to come into the borderland throughout the day.

In fact, we are expecting widespread and persistent rainfall throughout most of the day.

In El Paso, we will start off the morining with mostly cloudy skies until around 9 a.m. At that point we are expecting to see shower activity pick up.

It is important to note that El Paso and Las Cruces will just see rain chances.

Rainfall will be persistent throughout the day and into our overnight and into tomorrow.

We could see good rainfall totals, that could lead to slick roadways and minor flooding especially on roadways.

Snow is only expected to fall near the Sacramento Mountains, near Cloudcroft, Ruidoso, and parts of Silver City in New Mexico, and in Cullberson County and a small portion of Hudspeth County in Texas.

Snowfall looks to start around 2 p.m. this afternoon and last until tomorrow morning. Please make sure to be on the lookout for icy roads if you are doing any holiday travel to these areas.

Forecast highs across the borderland today will be cooler and in the upper 40s and lower 50s, so bundle up!

Winds will, also, be breezy as they come in from the east at 10-15 mph and gusts at 20 mph.

By Thanksgiving Day, we will start off the morning with showers in El Paso and Las Cruces.

We look to start drying out around 10 a.m. and throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening.

Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 60s and more seasonal.

Our next weather event will come in on Friday as another cold front arrives.

You can expect windy and cooler conditions to close out the week.

Make sure to stay with your Weather Authority team on air and online as we continue to track these changes.

A KTSM 9 News Weather Authority Alert is issued whenever a severe weather event is expected which could disrupt and impact Borderland residents. Details on how to take action, timing of the weather event and the areas affected will be provided every time an alert is issued.