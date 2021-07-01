Weather Authority Alert: Temperatures remain below normal and rain chances remain

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Chances for rain remain in the forecast for the Borderland Thursday. Moisture continues to stay saturated in the atmosphere, allowing for another round of rain showers and storms.

Monsoonal flow will continue to bring tropical mositure from the south, meaning chances for rain and heavy downpours are possible with any storm seen.

Overcast skies will be a main factor in todays conditions with calm winds reaching about 5-10 mph.

Rain chances will increase again come Saturday with widespread showers.

Strong rain chances will last into the end of next week.

Below average temperatures will stay in the 80s and lower 70s meaning the 90s will return Sunday this weekend,