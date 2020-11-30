Weather Authority Alert: Temperatures dip below normal for the start of the week

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– The Borderland continues to experience the effects of a backdoor cold-front that moved throughout the region Sunday. Temperature highs will remain in the 50s.

Winds have refrained from reaching 40mph wind speeds across the region Sunday night and Monday morning.

Temperatures will stick in the 40s for the start if the day as they should not surpass 50 degrees until the afternoon.

Temperatures will return to seasonal highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s come Tuesday.

The warm up will not last long as a second cold front will arrive Wednesday.

The second cold-front will provide the Borderland with some of the coolest temperatures of the season and windy conditions with speeds reaching 20-30 mph.

Temperature highs will drop into the 40s for Thursday and will remain 10+ degrees below normal until Friday.

Expect to see temperature highs remaining in the 50s into next week.

No chances for rain are in our forecast.