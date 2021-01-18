Weather Authority Alert: Strong winds Tuesday, possible heavy rainfall Thursday

Alert issued 01/18/2021 as strong winds and rain chances are expected this week.

KTSM 9 News issues a Weather Authority Alert as a strong cold front gets ready to hit the Borderland area.

Strong winds are expected much of Tuesday, which is why a Wind Advisory will be issued at 11pm Monday and last through 6 pm Tuesday.

Expect winds between 20-30 mph and 40+mph gusts during this time frame. In fact, winds are expected to be especially strong near the mountain areas in West and East El Paso between 4am and 11am Tuesday, so make sure to secure your trash/recycling bins tonight.

Moisture will then increase across El Paso Wednesday, giving us a chance for rain in the morning and once again in the evening hours.

Rain chances then increase Thursday, giving us a chance for possible heavy rainfall. The best chances for rain Thursday will be between 11am through 5pm.

Strong winds will then return Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

