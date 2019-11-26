Weather Authority Alert: Strong winds today, Thanksgiving rain chances

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Windy and cooler conditions are expected today and widespread rain chances increase tomorrow and Thursday.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect today at 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. Winds will come from the west at 25-35 mph and gusts 50 mph.

The biggest impact of the winds will be patchy blowing dust throughout the day. This could reduce viability on roadways to less than two miles in isolated areas.

The strongest winds will come between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Cooler air will move in today, which will drop highs to the low 60s to become more seasonal.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 62°, which is right on our average high.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 58°, which is 4° below average.

Winds will calm down this evening and tonight.

By tomorrow, we will see our next weather change come in the form of widespread rain chances.

It looks like we will see a good amount of moisture come in from the south.

As of right now, it looks like we will see rain chances kick up around 10 a.m. and last pretty persistently throughout the day.

Since highs on Wednesday look to be in the lower 50s and upper 40s, snow and rain mix will be apparent in our mountain areas.

But it doesn’t look like we will see any in El Paso or Las Cruces. It just looks like we will see cold rain throughout the day.

It doesn’t look like we will see any downpours, but we could see patches of moderate rainfall.

Unfortunately, rain chances will continue throughout Thanksgiving as well.

We look to see most of the rain in the morning, so make sure to bundle up if you are heading out for any festivities in the morning.

Our next cold front will come in on Friday, that will act as another wind maker.

Winds will increase, once again, on Friday and Saturday.

It looks like this front will eventually drop highs to the lower 50s by the end of the week as well.

Make sure to stay with your Weather Authority team on air and online for updated on conditions.

A KTSM 9 News Weather Authority Alert is issued whenever a severe weather event is expected which could disrupt and impact Borderland residents. Details on how to take action, timing of the weather event and the areas affected will be provided every time an alert is issued.