Weather Authority Alert: Strong winds arrive and widespread rain chances this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Cooler temperatures, windy conditions, and widespread rain chances are expected throughout the rest of the week.

Major changes in our weather pattern will start today, as winds will become breezy.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 66° which is 4° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 66°, as well, which is 3° above average.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the west southwest at 15-20 mph and gusts at 30 mph.

Winds will continue to pick up tonight, as they shift to the northwest at 25-35 mph and gusts 50 mph.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect Tuesday from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. Winds will come from the west at 25-25+ mph and gusts 50 mph.

This means that blowing dust will impact your Tuesday and could reduce visibility to less than 2 miles in some isolated areas.

We will keep a slight rain chance in the forecast throughout Tuesday as well.

Highs will drop to the lower 60s as well.

Low pressure will push in moisture from the south, while a backdoor cold front will move colder air into the area as well.

This means we will see a better chance for widespread rain Wednesday and Thursday.

So make sure you prepare for rain to impact your Thanksgiving, especially in the morning.

Highs for Thanksgiving look to be in the low 60s and more seasonal.

A strong low pressure system and another cold front will arrive on Friday, which will increase winds once again.

