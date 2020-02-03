Weather Authority Alert: Strong winds, and nearly 20° drop at the start of the week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a calm and above-average weekend, the Borderland can expect a winter storm system to move through the area Monday into Wednesday.

The system will move into the area Monday morning, as wind speeds are expected to reach 20-30 mph. Wind gusts will be even stronger at speeds of 35-50 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Dona Ana & El Paso Counties, starting at 11 a.m. Monday until 8 p.m. that evening.

The storm system will then push our first cold front of the week Tuesday. This will drop the Borderland down nearly 20° Monday into Tuesday. Tuesday’s high is expected to be in the upper 40’s.

Moisture with the system will bring 40% chances of rain in the El Paso and Las Cruces area Tuesday and lasting through Wednesday morning. The precipitation may provide snow flurries in mountain towns, like Cloudcroft and Ruidoso, New Mexico.

A second cold front will follow behind the first, cooling temperatures down once again on Wednesday. Highs will reach the upper 30’s and lower 40’s in the Dona Ana and El Paso counties.

Drier and warmer conditions will return at the end of the week, bumping temperatures back to normal by next weekend.