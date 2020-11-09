Weather Authority Alert: Strong winds and cooler temperatures continue to takeover the Borderland

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– The Borderland continues to remain under a Weather Authority Alert Monday as strong winds and cooler temperatures are expected.

Wind speeds will reach 15-25 mph Monday afternoon as they flow from the northwest.

The windier conditions come as a winter system moves east. This will allow Borderland temperatures to drop to below-average highs.

Temperatures will remain in the lower to mid 60s across the region.

Tuesday temperatures will continue to cool with highs dropping into the upper 50s and upper 60s.

Although cooler conditions are expected, winds will begin to calm down to speeds of 5-10 mph.

Calmer conditions will last throughout the middle of the week as a warming trend begins on Wednesday.

Most models are forecasting highs to reach the 70s by the end of the work week.

Friday into the weekend an upper trough will push through the region. This will provide the Borderland with breezy to windier conditions.