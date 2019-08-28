Weather Authority Alert: Strong storms today, flooding possible

We are under a Weather Authority Alert as the chance for strong storms remains in today’s forecast.

Humid and unstable air remains over the borderland, meaning we will see another chance for storm formation.

Some left over clouds and humid air will keep showers and isolated storms active this morning over the Sacramento Mountains and the Gila Region.

Showers and storms will kick up in those areas, once again, this afternoon as well.

Outflow boundaries from this activity will increase our storm chances across the borderland later this afternoon and evening, and into tonight.

Here is a look at today’s storm threats:

Heavy rainfall and flooding with be today’s biggest threats as these storms will be slow moving.

We will see an increase in low-level moisture coming in from the east today, so we could see more widespread storm activity across the Sun City as well.

As of right now, it looks like we will see increased humid air as soon as noon in El Paso, but storms look to start forming around 5 p.m. It looks as if these storms will be isolated until midnight.

In Las Cruces, humid air will increase around 2 p.m. and storm chances will increase from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Humid air will remain in the areas tomorrow as well, but we will see less storm chances.

Mountain areas will continue to see the best chance for storms throughout the rest of the week.

We will keep rain and storm chances in the forecast, especially for our evening and overnight hours until the end of the week.

A stationary front sitting to our east will keep temperatures cooler, more seasonal, and shying away from triple digits throughout the rest of the week.

Relative humidity will stay in the mid to upper 20s throughout the week, but you expect our morning hours to be extra humid.

Drier air will come in on Sunday and into Monday, meaning temperatures will warm up and conditions will start to dry out.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change, so stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

A KTSM 9 News Weather Authority Alert is issued whenever a severe weather event is expected which could disrupt and impact Borderland residents. Details on how to take action, the timing of the weather event and the areas affected will be provided every time an alert is issued.