Weather Authority Alert: Strong storms expected for El Paso Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Moisture is beginning to increase across our region, coupled with a cold front, storm chances will peak for El Paso on Wednesday.

In fact, we are talking about severe weather for the region.

We could see storms producing heavy rainfall, strong downburst winds and even small hail.

There is a catch though. We need to have enough daytime heating, otherwise, we may just end up with showers across the region.

Afternoon highs will be in the 70s as cloud cover increases, which will deter our afternoon heating. If we don’t get enough heat, then we won’t have all the ingredients in place to see strong storms.

The timing for small hail in El Paso, if we did get all the right ingredients in place would be between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. It’s during this window that we expect to see our stronger storms form.

By Thursday, our storm system will have moved out of our region, leaving us with windy conditions and highs in the low to mid-60s as a cold front moves in.

This cool weather will stick with us through Friday before temperatures begin to warm up through the weekend.

Our next system won’t move in until Monday of next week.

A KTSM 9 News Weather Authority Alert is issued whenever a severe weather event is expected which could disrupt and impact Borderland residents. Details on how to take action, timing of the weather event and the areas affected will be provided every time an alert is issued.