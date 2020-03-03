Weather Authority Alert: Strong storm system to last through Wednesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An unusual weather system for the month of March, produced thunderstorms, hail, strong winds and heavy rainfall Tuesday afternoon.

This system will let up for a brief moment late Tuesday afternoon, before picking up again Tuesday evening.

The storm system will last through Wednesday morning, producing up to an inch of rain for parts of El Paso.

Drive safely during your commute this evening, as we will see plenty of slick roads across the city.

Our area will dry out Thursday and Friday before the next storm system arrives Saturday through Monday. This rainmaker is expected to be weaker than the one that hit our area this afternoon.

Storm moving toward Far East El Paso. Courtesy: Certified Weather Watcher Lisa Miller

A KTSM 9 News Weather Authority Alert is issued whenever a severe weather event is expected which could disrupt and impact Borderland residents. Details on how to take action, timing of the weather event and the areas affected will be provided every time an alert is issued. 

