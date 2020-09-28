Weather Authority Alert: Strong morning winds and cooler temperatures

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Strong winds are expected Monday morning reaching speeds of 15-25 mph. The windy conditions will last throughout most of the morning before calming down as we inch closer to the afternoon hours.

Cooler temperatures are in Monday’s forecast with highs expecting to stay below the 80s for majority of the region.

Temperature highs in EL Paso and Las Cruces will range from 72-76 degrees.

Dusty conditions and unhealthy air quality are being seen this morning.

The air quality index will remain at 120+ for the rest of the morning. The unhealthy air quality can cause serious health risks to those with respiratory issues. Everyone in the Borderland will feel the effects of the time spent outdoors is not limited.

Warming temperatures will return throughout the rest of the week. Average temperatures will return Wednesday and highs in the 90s will last into the weekend.