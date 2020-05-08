Weather Authority Alert: Strong cold front arrives today, afternoon highs in the 70s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A strong backdoor cold front arrives today and will drastically drop high temperatures this afternoon.

A Wind Advisory is now in effect until Noon for parts of El Paso County in Texas and Dona Ana County in New Mexico.

Winds will come from the east at 20-30 mph and gusts at 40-45 mph.

Winds could be stronger on passes and higher elevation areas, so please make sure to be careful when driving this morning.

This is all thanks to a strong backdoor cold front that will push into the El Paso area early this morning.

This front will make for a very drastic change in the record high temperatures we registered across the borderland just yesterday.

In fact, most areas will feel a 15°-20° drop in afternoon highs, making a noticeable difference from the above average and hot highs we saw just yesterday.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 80°, which is actually 5° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 80°, which is also 5° below average.

By the weekend, highs will return to the upper 80s and above average.

Rain chances could increase for southern New Mexico tomorrow night, but will increase across the area on Mother’s Day Sunday.

Rain and storm chances will be slight. Rainfall totals look low, and there will be a chance for dry lightning, especially in the eastern areas of the borderland.

Rain and storm chances will linger into early Monday morning, before we see the return of dry conditions.

Looking ahead, highs will stay in the lower 90s next week and breezy afternoon conditions will return on Tuesday.

